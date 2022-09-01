Farming: Direct payments issued six weeks early due to cost of living crisis

The Department of Agriculture and Environment (Daera) has issued £286.9m in payments to 97% of farmers. (Pic: Ben Birchall / PA)

Most farmers have been issued with their direct payments six weeks earlier than normal.

Direct payments are annual government subsidies paid to farmers to support the local agricultural industry and help protect food supplies.

The remaining applications are yet to be verified.

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots said the cost-of-living crisis prompted the move.

He said: “The ongoing disruption to agricultural markets, in particular due to the situation in Ukraine, is having a huge impact on farm businesses in Northern Ireland.

“To help them with cash flow, annual payments have commenced six weeks earlier than previous years.

“I am pleased to confirm that £286.9million has issued to 23,208 farmers – 97% of eligible applicants- on September 1.

“This is only possible because we have left the European Union and can now make decisions to suit local needs."

Basic payments have also increased this year by 2.04% to ensure ring-fenced funding is used in full.

It means each farmer will receive about £250 extra, depending on the size of their claim.