Farry calls for politicians to shun LCC as UUP hits out at Alliance MP's 'grievance factory' remark

Alliance MP Stephen Farry believes politicians should not engage with the Loyalist Communities Council as it is only in existence to “front paramilitary organisations”.

Mr Farry was also criticised by UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt for claiming unionism is more interested in a “grievance factory” than trying to find a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, Mr Farry said the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which represents the UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando, does not represent anyone.

“We should be engaging with people from the loyalist section of the community through other channels,” he stated.

The deputy leader of the Alliance Party added that he finds it “most frustrating” that Swiss style trading arrangements, which he said could remove 80% of checks on goods coming from the Great Britain into Northern Ireland, is being ignored by unionists.

“Unionism, for whatever reason, isn't interested in that,” said Mr Farry.

“They seem to be more interested in a grievance factory and scapegoating people, which is extremely disappointing.

“The fact that if we get to a situation where the five Executive parties had a united front and went to the UK government and said ‘this is what we want’ then we would actually achieve that, but they're not interested.”

Strangford MLA Mr Nesbitt has now called on Mr Farry to withdraw his “outrageous” grievance factory remark and apologise.

“Mr Farry is wrong on all sorts of levels,” said Mr Nesbitt. “Firstly, he is wrong to dismiss unionist concerns about the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol.

“If he was able to walk a mile in a unionist’s shoes, he would understand the sense of betrayal unionism feels about the Prime Minister cutting this deal with the EU.

“Rather than poking unionism unnecessarily with such inflammatory language, he might consider a more empathetic approach.”

Mr Nesbitt added that Mr Farry’s remarks drives a “coach and horses” through the Declaration of Support within the Good Friday Agreement.

“That declaration commits people like Mr Farry to being tolerant of others, work towards reconciliation within our community, showing respect for others and building mutual trust,” he stated.

“Accusing unionism of creating a ‘grievance factory’ fails all four of those tests, spectacularly.

“What is said is said and will be noted by unionists. If Mr Farry is serious about upholding the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, he should withdraw and apologise.”