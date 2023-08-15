Fast food worker ‘held at gunpoint’ during attempted robbery in Belfast

An employee of a fast food restaurant in Belfast has been left traumatised after being ‘held at gunpoint’.

A masked man armed with a suspected firearm entered the business premises on Donegal Road on Sunday evening.

He approached a male member of staff shortly after 6:20pm and demanded money before making off empty handed.

“The male, who is described as wearing a blue jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and a baseball cap, is believed to have been armed with a suspected firearm,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“There were no reports of any injuries, but the male staff member was left badly shaken following the incident."

Witnesses have been urged to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1483 13/08/23.