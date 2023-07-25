Fast food worker threatened with knife during attempted armed robbery in north Belfast

A fast food worker was threatened with a knife during an attempted armed robbery in north Belfast.

The incident occurred at a takeaway in the Clifton Street area in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

It was reported around 1.45am that a man, armed with a knife, had entered the premises and demanded money from a member of staff.

He then fled on foot, empty-handed, in the direction of Henry Place. The staff member was physically unharmed but has been left shaken

A police spokesperson said: “ The suspect is described as being aged in his twenties and around 5' 8" tall.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw the suspect to make contact with us.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 81 of 25/07/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/