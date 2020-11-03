Fatal crash: Community in shock after man killed in Co Down collision

A1 was closed southbound at Hillsborough following a serious road traffic collision on Monday, November 2. Photo By Matt Mackey / Press Eye

The community of Dromore in Co Down has been left shocked by the death of a man in a crash, a local councillor has said.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the south-bound A1 carriageway near the town at around 5am early yesterday.

The blue Mercedes left the road and overturned.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy took place just a day after a woman was killed in a smash on the Belfast Road in Downpatrick.

The DUP's Paul Rankin, who lives in Dromore, offered his sympathies to the family of the person who lost his life on Monday morning.

"My thoughts are with this man's loved ones at this tragic time," he said.

"For any family to receive such devastating news - the local community is just in shock right now."

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call officers via 101, quoting reference number 142 02/11/20.