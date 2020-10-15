Fatal crash: Woman dies in Co Down road tragedy

Accident: Police closed the Holywood Road in Newtownards following the fatal crash

A woman has died after a crash in Co Down.

She was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the Holywood Road, Newtownards.

It happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The road was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone who was on the road or who may have witnessed the collision or captured dashcam footage to contact the 101 number, quoting reference number 1095 of 14/10/2020.

Meanwhile, there was a serious road traffic collision on the M1 motorway on Thursday night. It happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 13.

The motorway was closed in both directions until the collision was cleared.

Diversions were put in place and motorists warned to allow extra time for their journey.

Forty-six people have lost their lives on Northern Ireland's roads since the start of the year.