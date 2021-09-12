Fatal fire: Elderly man believed to have died after blaze in Londonderry

An elderly gentleman has died after a fire at a residence in Londonderry, sources told the Belfast Telegraph on Sunday evening.

Police were at the scene of the incident at flats in the Clooney Terrace area of the city.

A local source said the police are not treating the incident as suspicious, and the authorities were in the process of identifying the man’s next of kin.

An eyewitness said that police sealed off the street as fire crews battled the blaze.

Residents in neighbouring properties were then evacuated onto the main road as emergency services dealt with the incident.

At around 8.45pm police reduced the cordon but remained at the property. Some upstairs windows of neighbouring flats could be seen with cracked windows due to the intensity of the fire.

No further details about the incident had been released as of 10pm on Sunday.

The DUP’s Foyle MLA, Gary Middleton, travelled to the scene of the fire on Sunday evening.

Adding his condolences he said: “My thoughts are with the community and we will certainly be thinking of the bereaved.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Darren Guy said he was shocked to hear the news.

"It’s a tragic situation and my thoughts go out to the rest of the family at this time,” he said.

Earlier at around 6.30pm on Sunday, a police spokesperson said the PSNI and other emergency services were in attendance at the incident, and that Clooney Terrace had been closed in both directions with diversions in place. It has since re-opened.