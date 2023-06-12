Father and son Manchester City fans hail ‘once in a lifetime’ Champions League trip

A Belfast-born Manchester City fan has described his through-the-night journey to Istanbul to see their first Champions League triumph.

Nick Jackson was among the 20,000 City fans who watched them beat Inter Milan on Saturday night to be crowned champions of Europe.

He attended his first City match more than 30 years ago, in April 1993, when they played a friendly in Northern Ireland.

Since then, he has followed them week after week, culminating in their first European triumph at the Ataturk Stadium.

Nick travelled overnight on Friday, from Manchester where he now lives to Antalya and on to Istanbul with his son Archie, both surviving on little sleep to see history made.

“It’s absolutely been worth it — it’s a once in a lifetime experience, isn’t it?” he said.

“We had to be here for the first time we won it.”

Originally from Orangefield in east Belfast, Nick is a season ticket holder at the Etihad Stadium in the city which is now home.

“I’ve been following them since the late ‘80s — I first went to Maine Road in 1993,” he said.

“My first match watching City had actually been against Portadown in a mid-season friendly at Shamrock Park in 1993 (a 1-1 draw). Then I saw them beat Ards in a pre-season friendly the next season (a 5-1 win in July 1993).

“So my days following City go back a while — they have progressed a bit in the time since!”

Around 20,000 City fans made the journey to Turkey for the Champions League final.

Nick was able to access tickets through the supporters’ club, but travel to Istanbul proved slightly more convoluted.

“I go with my son, Archie, each week. I’m in the supporters’ club so I was able to get tickets through that,” he explained.

“It was a bit of a worry at times until it was actually sorted.

“We flew from Manchester to Antalya, got in at 3am (on Saturday morning), had a couple of hours’ sleep then flew from Antalya to Istanbul this morning.

“We got here at 1pm and left our bags in the hotel and got ready for the game.

“So we haven’t had much sleep in the past couple of days.”

It was worth the journey, with City crowned European champions after Rodri’s 68th-minute winner against the obdurate Italians, securing the greatest night — and capping the greatest season — in their history.

It completed the treble, as the Champions League was added to the Premier League and FA Cup, with Pep Guardiola’s side becoming only the second English club to achieve the feat, after Manchester United in 1999.

“It wasn’t a spectacular match, but we just about did enough,” added Nick.

“The way Inter set up made it difficult. You knew what to expect from an Italian team — they weren’t just going to roll over, were they?

“But it’s a great way to end the season.

“There have been a lot of great ones recently — the couple of times where we pipped Liverpool to the title and the first title, when we took it off United in the last moments, was pretty special too. But this might just be the best one yet.”

Leor Ovadia and his dad Sami

Nick and Archie weren’t the only father and son duo making the trip from Northern Ireland, with Leor Ovadia and his dad Sami from Waringstown in Co Down also in attendance and describing the final as a “once in a lifetime” moment.

Speaking after the match as he started the journey back home, Leor said: “What an experience. It was a nervy first half but we came good in the end.

“The stadium was breath taking and it was a once in a lifetime trip — or that’s what I told my wife anyway.”