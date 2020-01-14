Father of Ardglass killer Jason Carr admits intimidation of his victim

The father of a self-confessed killer has admitted intimidating his Co Down son's murder victim two days before the fisherman died

David Brian Carr (51), from Kildare Court in Ardglass, was due to go on trial at Downpatrick Crown Court when he was rearraigned and pleaded a guilty plea to intimidating Stefan Zait.

The charge stated he threatened Mr Zait (45) on May 22, 2018, warning him not to contact police or press charges against his son Jason Carr (22).

Jason Carr, from Crew Hill Court in Ardglass, had assaulted Mr Zait and stole a bottle of vodka from him earlier the same day. Last Wednesday, Jason Carr was handed a life sentence when he admitted Mr Zait's murder, after the Romanian fisherman died two days following the beating.

Last October, Nicola Goulding (35), also from Ardglass, admitted making a false statement that Mr Zait had produced a knife during a confrontation with Jason Carr.

The victim and Jason Carr had an initial altercation outside the victim's home on Crew Hill Court where instead of fighting back, Mr Zait sought sanctuary on the Strangford Road.

Carr followed him and punched him about the head, knocking him to the ground. Carr delivered what was described as a "powerful" kick to his face. Further blows were then inflicted after he lost consciousness, the court heard.

Yesterday, Judge Geoffrey Miller QC ordered a pre-sentence probation report for David Carr and adjourned passing sentence until February 21.