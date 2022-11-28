Father of boy who died after suffering head injuries during rugby match in NI welcomes Scottish FA’s ban on heading in training before and after matches

The IFA have said they will be "keeping a brief" on new rules from the Scottish FA about limit heading in training (Steve Welsh/PA)

The father of a boy who died after suffering head injuries during a rugby match at a Northern Ireland school has welcomed the Scottish Football Association’s (SFA) ban on ‘heading’ in training on the day before and after matches.

The SFA made the announcement yesterday and has asked clubs to prevent training involving the move on certain days and to limit ‘heading sessions’ in training to once a week.

More than 50 clubs in Scotland shared data with the SFA and researchers, which resulted in the new restrictions, meaning coaches will now have to adapt training sessions to ensure there are no ‘headers’ during these times.

An October 2019 study suggested footballers could be three and a half times more likely to die of dementia due to repeated use of the head to hit the ball.

Clubs in Scotland, Northern Ireland and England already ban heading in U-12 matches — a move that was welcomed when it was introduced in early 2020.

On an international level, the USA already ban players under ten years old from heading. However, there are calls for more restrictions in American football, which, studies have shown, results in further and often more complex brain injuries.

The new Scottish rules will apply to both men’s and women’s teams, meaning set-piece training will have to be adapted to accommodate the new restrictions.

“I am grateful to the clubs, managers and players for providing us with the information... which has culminated in the publication of guidelines designed to protect the safety and wellbeing of our players,” said Andy Gould, the SFA’s chief football officer.

The move was welcomed by Peter Robinson, whose son Ben died after suffering three head injuries during a rugby match at Carrickfergus Grammar in 2011.

Peter told the Belfast Telegraph that the new rules are about “negating risk” not “softening the sport”.

“Scotland has always led the way over the years. After Ben’s death, their government were very positive and could see what we were trying to campaign for,” Peter said, speaking from his home in Scotland.

“After the Glasgow University research [Field Study] by Dr Willie Stewart and his team, which showed former footballers were three and a half times more likely to die from brain disease, this is great leadership from the SFA,” he said.

“People always talk about scaremongering, but it’s not. It’s about having people informed about the dangers and negating against the risk. We know the benefits of playing sport, but we know the risks.”

Peter has been campaigning since his son’s death for further information to be made available across the sporting world about head injuries.

He says his children still continue to play contact sports and insists he understands the value of sporting activities.

“The way I see it, you wouldn’t let your child get hit in the head in a boxing match nine times and let them continue, so why let them head a ball nine times in a match? There is no difference. It’s about changing the culture.

“We just want to reduce the cumulative effects of repetitive heading. There might be a few people who think, ‘Oh, we can’t ban it,’ but people need to remember it’s not on match days, it’s in training. The evidence is there. There is no doubting the effects of a boxing glove, a rugby tackle or a football hitting the head. The game hasn’t gone soft — it’s got wiser to the long-term effects.”

Peter said sporting bodies and the medical community has known about “dementia for 100 years” and compares new changes to the move in sports as like “lining up to see the headmaster”.

“We should have learned from boxing, we should have learned from NFL. Just look at the incident at the World Cup with the Iranian goalkeeper needing smelling salts.

“It’s time we stop using the term ‘concussion’ to refer to these things: it’s a brain injury.”

Former world champion boxer Carl Frampton joined Peter’s call for more sporting bodies to tackle the effects of repetitive head injuries.

The Tiger’s Bay man took to Twitter to celebrate a conversation between Ally McCoist, Stuart Pearce and Lauren Woods on TalkSPORT about the SFA’s announcement but asked: “When is boxing going to wake up and have the same discussions?”

When contacted, the IFA simply said it is “aware” of the new developments by the SFA and offered no further information on whether changes would be made to professional football in Northern Ireland. However, it did add it will “keep a brief” on the matter.

In 2020, when it announced guidance around heading in U-6 and U-18 football, the IFA said it believed it was the “right-direction travel”, adding that it wanted to “reduce and remove repetitive and unnecessary heading from youth football” following guidance released in partnership with the SFA.