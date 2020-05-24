Father-of-four Andrew Abraham 'was devoted to his family', funeral hears

The funeral of Andrew Abraham at his home in Waringstown

Mourners at the funeral service of Waringstown farmer Andrew Abraham heard how the father-of-four was "devoted to his family", as he was laid to rest on Saturday.

Mr Abraham died on Thursday following a farming accident.

The private funeral service for the 46-year-old man was held at Blackskull Methodist burial ground.

The husband of Alison and father to Jacsen, Brooke, Carter and Farrah, Mr Abraham was a devoted member of the Bethany Free Presbyterian Church in Portadown.

Speaking after the service, Reverend Darryl Abernethy described Mr Abraham as being hard working and "dedicated to his profession".

"Faith, family and farming sum up his life," he said.