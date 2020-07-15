Father of Robert McCartney, murdered by IRA members, dies without seeing justice for his son

The sisters of murder victim Robert McCartney, Catherine, Donna, Paula, Claire and Gemma with his partner Bridgeen Hagans

The father of IRA murder victim, Robert McCartney, has died without seeing justice for his son.

Robert McCartney senior was buried in Co Down on Wedensday.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen and five daughters Gemma, Paula, Donna, Catherine and Claire.

His son was stabbed to death by IRA members outside Magennis's bar in January 2005.

Nobody has ever been convicted of his murder.

The McCartney sisters fought a high-profile campaign for justice for their brother.

They called on Sinn Fein members who were in the bar on the evening their son was killed to contact the police with any information they had.

Robert snr and Kathleen supported their daughters' campaign, which included a visit to the White House, but the couple themselves always kept out of the media spotlight. Mr McCartney died on Sunday.

He was laid to rest in St Patrick's and St Joseph's Cemetery at Tyrella North in Ballykinler, Dundrum.