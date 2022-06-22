Father of teenager who died in Scarva lake tragedy to take on Slieve Donard challenge for RNLI in his memory

The father of a teenager who died in a swimming tragedy in Scarva last year is to scale Slieve Donard “as many times as possible” in 24-hours.

The challenge is part of a fundraising effort by Wayne Moffett to raise money for the Newcastle RNLI in memory of his 13-year-old son Jay.

The teenager tragically passed away after entering a lake in the Canal Court area in the Co Down village.

Emergency services, including the PSNI, air ambulance and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), attended the scene at the time, however the boy later passed away at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Mr Moffett said he wants to raise the money to ensure “no parent goes through this same pain” and has set an initial target of £5,000.

“In July 2021 my world was turned upside down. My son Jay tragically drowned while swimming in a lake,” he said.

“Lately I have been working closely with the RNLI to deliver safety messages in the community.

“I am also campaigning to change legislation and ensure there is lifesaving equipment and appropriate signage, in areas not legally obliged.

“In order to raise awareness of these key messages in memory of Jay, I will climb Slieve Donard as many times as possible in 24 hours.

“I am doing the challenge with a friend, who will be raising money for his own personal charity.

“The event will be supported by Newcastle RNLI volunteers so money that I raise will go to their station.

“It would be great to see as many people as possible come along and support us on 13 August. I will keep this page updated with information on how our training is going and how you can support us on the day.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the mountain trekking challenge can do so by visiting the JustGiving page here.