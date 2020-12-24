Father of vanished Co Down man Martin Kelly in plea over caller

Phone call made to the police about son who went missing 15 years ago

The father of a young Co Down man who vanished on a night out in Belfast almost 15 years ago has urged the person behind a mystery phone call made earlier this year to get in touch.

Martin Kelly (21) disappeared while on a night out with friends on New Year's Day 2006 after watching a football match at Pat's Bar in the docks area.

The Holywood plumber and part-time barman left the Garmoyle Street premises in Sailortown at around 5.30pm to get a taxi home - but returned alone 40 minutes later.

Martin then left the bar again around 7pm and he has not been seen since.

His father Raymond (69) says while the heartache of Martin's disappearance and not knowing what happened to him has not diminished over time, he still has not given up hope.

Speaking ahead of the 15th anniversary of Martin's disappearance next week, he revealed a phone call was made to police in June of this year from someone claiming to have information.

"The person only left a name of someone who should be spoken to about my son's case but no address was given," he said.

"Two people with that name were later interviewed but they had no clue about Martin so no further action was taken.

"I would urge that person to make contact with police again and provide more details about what they know."

Martin's father Raymond

In the 24 hours before his disappearance, Martin had been working in the Priory bar in Holywood before staying for drinks.

He later attended two parties in the town before heading to Belfast on January 1, 2006 at around 2pm to meet his pals in the dockside pub.

Martin is described as being 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with short dark hair and was wearing a black 'Guinness' t-shirt and blue jeans when he disappeared.

CCTV footage examined at the time showed him walking towards the Prudential Insurance building at Clarendon Dock shortly before he vanished.

Since Martin disappeared, the PSNI have carried out several searches in and around the Pollock and Clarendon docks area, including a trawl of the River Lagan.

Raymond has also consistently appealed for two women, who had prayed for Martin at St Colmcille's Church in Holywood soon after he went missing, to come forward.

He believes the two women, who were not from the town, had overheard a murder plot against Martin in the bar where he was working on New Year's Eve, just hours before he vanished.

"Those two girls overheard some guys in the Priory bar saying that they were going to do harm to Martin," Raymond said.

"They had nobody to talk to about what they heard and we've always wondered why they never spoke to any of their family members or went to the police.

"They were overheard praying for Martin in the chapel by a man in late January 2006.

"They openly told him that they were friends of Martin and felt that something bad had happened to him after hearing that conversation in the bar.

"I still believe they need to be questioned about Martin's death but they have never come forward to the police nor have they been sought out."

Raymond says he will never give up his quest to find his son.

Anyone with information can contact police detectives at Musgrave on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.