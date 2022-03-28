Father Paddy O’Kane was a ‘force of nature’… tributes paid to Derry priest

Tributes have been paid to popular Derry priest Father Paddy O’Kane who has been described as always looking after others in their darkest hours.

Fr O’Kane, who was known locally as Father Paddy, was born in Culdaff, Co Donegal and, after studies at Maynooth, was ordained on 10 June 1973.

His first appointment was as Curate at St Eugene’s Cathedral.

In 1982, he was appointed as Curate to the parish of Melmount, Strabane where he remained until becoming Administrator of Holy Family parish in Derry city in 1990.

In 2007, he was appointed as Parish Priest of Moville, Co Donegal.

He returned as Parish Priest to Holy Family parish in 2009, where he remained until his death.

Holy Family Church said: “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of our parish priest, Fr. Paddy O'Kane.

“Tonight we will have prayers at Holy Family Church at 7pm praying for the happy repose of Fr. Paddy's soul.

“The funeral arrangements will come later.”

Actress Roma Downey was a long-time friend of the priest and she previously assisted a fuel poverty scheme in the parish.

Grammy nominated singer, Mairead Carlin, has also paid her respects by sharing memories of Father Paddy.

She said: “My darling Father Paddy. You were unlike anyone I’ve ever met. The kindest spirit- open to everyone. Here you are shining bright on our wedding day.

“I loved you with all my heart and today it is broken. May you finally rest in peace x.”

She added: “Fr Paddy sent me this poem he wrote at the start of the pandemic. I’ll miss his wisdom.

"He looked after so many in their darkest hour but it took a toll on his own mental health. I hope you are at peace now up there Paddy. Love you my friend- keep playing the 12 bar blues x.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said he was “really saddened” to learn of the passing of Father Paddy who has been a “tremendous servant of the Church but an even greater servant of the Ballymagroarty community for as long as I remember”.

The Foyle representative continued: “He never shied away from problems and I worked alongside him on many issues of importance to the people of Ballymac and beyond - from riding alongside him on buses to ensure they weren't attacked, helping vulnerable constituents in poverty and with other problems, to doing a parachute jump together for Foyle Hospice.

“The solace, strength and support that he has given so many families in times of darkness and despair is immeasurable.

“Before every election l've contested, Father Paddy would give me a blessing to guide me in my role as an elected representative. I will still look to him for guidance.

“He really was a force of nature.. deeply spiritual, completely compassionate and any Holy Family parishioners will remember his fondness for telling funny stories and jokes. He did what he had to to get his message across and I don't think I've heard anyone do it as well.

“Many will mourn his loss and my thoughts and prayers are with all of those who loved him.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.”