Father says lessons must be learned from son's death in Maghaberry Prison

Daniel McConville who was found dead in a cell in Maghaberry Prison in August 2018

The father of a young man who died while in Maghaberry Prison has said there are “there are huge lessons to be learned by the Prison Service” after a report into his death found “training and reviews” are needed into identifying prisoners with ADHD.

Daniel McConville (22) was found dead in the jail on August 30, 2018 having appeared to have taken his own life. He was in the prison on remand accused of possessing cannabis resin.

A report released today by the Prisoner Ombudsman refers to how Daniel’s care was within standards, but that “there were missed opportunities in the care provided” to him.

“The loss of our Dan in the care of the prison continues to cause great hurt and pain for our family,” said his father Paul McConville, who has launched a campaign for better mental health services for prisoners.

“We are thankful to the Ombudsman for her report, but there are huge lessons to be learned by the Prison Service so that the grief that we carry each day is not experienced by the family of another vulnerable prisoner in Maghaberry.”

In the months following Daniel’s death, Mr McConville held a protest every week outside the prison grounds in the hopes of getting answers about his son's death.

Shortly before his death, Daniel, who had 80 previous convictions, had been informed a bail application had been denied after a suitable address for him to stay was not presented.

In the report it states he struggled with ADHD, as well as other learning disabilities, and was placed under the Supporting Prisoners At Risk (SPAR process).

It found “there is no specific service for those with ADHD” in prison custody.

The Ombudsman also noted the number of cell moves Daniel had experienced, questioning if this was “appropriate for the rehabilitation of an individual with ADHD, learning difficulties and wider mental health issues”.

He also made a number of assault and sexual assault allegations against prison officers, none of which met the evidential threshold.

One complaint as outlined in the report concerned a prison officer allegedly shoving Daniel's head to the ground, while another alleged food had been thrown at him.

Three complaints from individuals in custody also came forward after Daniel's death.

However, it was noted there is “no formal protocol in place for the PSNI to keep the Prison Service updated” on the progress of investigations into the allegations, with one of Daniel complaints taking a “significant” amount of time to investigate — and only concluding after his death.

The report said this lack of protocol made it difficult for the Prison Service to restrict areas of work for staff who may have came into contact with Daniel.

The Ombudsman also questioned whether it was appropriate for Daniel — with his history of self-harm, substance misuse, and depression — to manage his own medication, with the report finding his expected dose was not administered shortly before his death.

A review into whether Prison Service methods could help prevent a similar death to Daniel’s was carried out independently and found “conversations with individuals in custody being managed under SPAR should be meaningful and explore potential concerns”.

It was noted these procedures “have now evolved.”

A recommendation was also made regarding documentation of requests for the relocation of individuals in custody who are being supported with a care plan which should be designed according to risk.

A further recommendation was also made on the protocols concerning the Prison Service and PSNI sharing information in respect of ongoing criminal investigations.

Commenting on the report’s release, Prisoner Ombudsman Dr Lesley Carroll said: “I am concerned that the needs of those who face multiple challenges in their lives, including multiple low-level health diagnoses, could be better addressed while they are in custody.

“The challenge is not only to better assess need but also, and importantly, to develop long-term care plans and to ensure those care plans are consistent and persistent throughout the treatment of any individual and that, if required, they are shared with Community services on an individual’s release from custody.”

She also offered her “sincere condolences to Mr McConville’s family on their tragic loss” and hoped the report provided information to address their concerns.

“While I have found that Mr McConville’s care was within standards, I am also convinced that there is considerable work to be done to ensure that the notion of rehabilitation is a reality for young men such as Mr McConville,” she said, saying they “illustrate the ongoing systemic deficit” in providing support for vulnerable prisoners.