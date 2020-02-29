Father whose car broke down thanks police who rushed him to hospital just in time to see his son's birth

Stephen Daly was helped by the police after his car broke down on the way to Altnagelvin Hospital to be with his wife, Natasha, who gave birth to a healthy son

A father has paid tribute to PSNI officers who rushed him to Altnagelvin Hospital just in time to see his baby son born after his car broke down.

Stephen Daly was on his way to the hospital on Thursday morning from his home near Eglinton to be with his wife, Natasha, who was scheduled to deliver their third child by Caesarean section when disaster struck.

Not only was Stephen stuck in the middle of a very long line of traffic, but the car battery died, leaving him stranded on the side of the dual carriageway.

Luckily, the police patrol spotted Stephen's car and a panic-stricken Stephen standing beside it looking helpless, and pulled in behind him.

The two officers, Constables Merron and Young, offered assistance and with just 10 minutes to spare, transported Stephen to Altnagelvin Hospital, where he rushed to the theatre just in time to see his as yet unnamed son come into the world.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, a very happy father Stephen thanked the two officers for coming to his aid.

He said: "I really believe if it wasn't for the help of the police officers, I would have missed the birth of our baby and I will never be able to thank them enough for getting me to the hospital in time.

"Natasha was already at the hospital because she was going to theatre for a Caesarean section, but I stayed behind to take our son, Lucas (4), to school and leave Nathan, his brother, at the childminder's home. "I was in the car and on my way when Natasha rang to say they were taking her to theatre, but the traffic on Thursday morning was really bad and I was sitting in a long line that wasn't moving at all.

"Then things got even worse when the battery died, this is a car that hasn't broken down before, so I was in a real panic then. I got out of the car, wondering what I was going to do when the police car pulled in behind and an officer asked what was wrong."

Baby Daly

Stephen explained how little time he had to get to the hospital, which was less than three miles away, so the understanding officers offered him a lift.

He continued: "No sooner had I explained the situation, than I was in the back of the police car and they had the blue lights on.

"All the cars in front of us moved to let us past, it was incredible and like something you see in the movies.

"They dropped me off at the door of the hospital and I just ran like mad up to the ward and got gowned up.

"I got to the theatre and just ten minutes later, our wee boy was born at 9.59am, weighing in at 8lb 11oz."

Stephen added: "I sent a photograph to the PSNI Foyle Facebook page of the baby and asked them to pass our thanks to the two officers, which they said they would."

PSNI in Foyle shared the happy couple's good news about the latest addition to the family and the role played by the two officers on their Facebook page.

Thousands of people have reacted to the post and hundreds took time to send their congratulations to Stephen and Natasha on their birth of their son.

Some even suggested some names for him inspired by the ordeal - such as Bobby or Oscar in case the proud parents need some help.

One of the officers who helped get Stephen to the hospital on time, Constable Merron, said: "We're all about keeping people safe - it's what we do on a daily basis.

"But I have to say, this was a new one, at least for my colleague and myself.

"And while it's part and parcel of our duties, we've been truly overwhelmed by the positive feedback and messages on social media.

"Our congratulations to the proud parents."