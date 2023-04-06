Fears draining of Co Antrim reservoir is putting swans and other wildlife at risk

NI Water insists natural habitat unaffected by maintenance work at Carrickfergus beauty spot

The impact of draining at the reservoir

These swans at North Woodburn Reservoir have had difficulty reaching their nest due to lower water levels

The draining of water from a beauty spot in Carrickfergus has left swans and other wildlife in danger, according to concerned residents.

NI Water said North Woodburn Reservoir, an important habitat for animals and plants, was drained to allow for necessary maintenance.

However, locals fear the action could impact wildlife coming into the breeding season.

Gary Reid claimed the water level was now 10 metres lower than two weeks ago despite a period of heavy rain.

He is particularly worried about a pair of swans, which are unable to get to their nest because of the draining.

“I just don’t understand why they had to do it at this time of the year,” Mr Reid said.

“The water level was down by 1m for 2-3 days until we had heavy rain and it refilled.

“The reservoir always had water in it to a level of no less than 1m below the top water level.

“The swans made their nest on the mound and now they can’t get to it.

“There is no water around it, they are too heavy and the ground is wet, so they can’t walk in it or they will sink.”

Mr Reid has been forced to feed the swans himself as the grass they usually eat has dried up.

“They are normally pristine white, but you can see that they are all mucky because they have been rummaging about the mud for food,” he added.

The emergence of previously covered up litter is also causing problems.

“It is certainly not safe, there are broken bottles everywhere,” he said.

NI Water maintained no wildlife had been harmed and said the reservoir had now returned to its original level.

It added: “North Woodburn Reservoir maintains a relatively high level for most of the year.

“Reservoir water levels rise and fall naturally depending on the weather pattern and on our extraction.

“There are times when NI Water is required to carry out inspections and maintenance and there are occasions when NI Water needs to lower levels to allow this work to be undertaken.

“The water level was recently lowered to assist with an inspection.

“NI Water assists in protecting many forms of wildlife in the surrounding areas of Woodburn Reservoir and avoids disrupting any wildlife. No wildlife were affected in this routine inspection.

“NI Water is obliged under legislation to operate and maintain reservoirs and carry out periodic inspections and maintenance to ensure the integrity of the dam is not compromised.

“As the water was used as part of supply, it is planned and is part of the normal use of the reservoir.”