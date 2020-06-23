Fears grow for Noah Donohoe (14) as rescue team widens search

Noah Donohoe (14). He was last seen in Premier Drive, North Belfast on Sunday night. He was on his black Apollo mountain bike wearing a khaki green North face jacket & grey shorts. If you see him contact police on 101 with ref - 1619 of 21/06/20

Search and rescue teams in north Belfast search for missing Noah Donohoe on June 23rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man leading a team of volunteers searching for a missing Belfast schoolboy has said he is “growing increasingly concerned”.

Noah Donohoe (14) was last seen close to the Shore Road area of north Belfast at the weekend.

The teenager is understood to be a Year 10 pupil at St Malachy’s College.

On Tuesday extensive searches were carried out by the Community Rescue Service (CRS) — a voluntary organisation which is Northern Ireland’s only low-land search team.

Members of the search team — along with police officers — were in the vicinity of Northwood Road and Premier Drive, where Noah was last seen on Sunday at around 6pm.

Noah was on a black Apollo mountain bike and was wearing a khaki-green North Face jacket, a tie-dye light blue/navy hoody, and grey sweat shorts bearing an emblem on one leg.

He was also carrying a khaki rucksack.

Residents in the Shore Road area reported on Tuesday that police officers had been in the area checking back gardens of property.

Sean McCarry, regional commander of the CRS, appealed for the public’s help in finding Noah.

He said the search was set to expand. “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Noah. We would ask members of the public to keep an eye out for him and if they see anything please report it to police immediately,” he said.

Mr McCarry said that 50 rescue service volunteers had been involved in the search, which would widen its geographical scope.

“Our team is continuing to search the wider Shore Road, north Belfast area,” he explained.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, the Deputy Lord Mayor, said it was a “worrying and distressing time” for Noah’s family.

He urged people to check open spaces and report any sightings urgently.

North Belfast councillor JJ Magee urged the public to pass whatever information they can to police so the teenager can be found.

“Our thoughts are with Noah’s family and hopefully the young boy is found safe and well,” the Sinn Fein member said.

“Anybody with any information, or any of his friends, please, please give that information to the family or police.”

The PSNI has asked the public to contact them immediately if they have any knowledge of Noah’s whereabouts.

A police spokesman explained: “If you have any information please contact police immediately on 101 quoting reference number 1619 of 21/06/20.”