Fears of building collapse after second ‘serious’ crash on Derry street due to icy conditions

The PSNI confirmed that the vehicle fell down a level at the vacant site.

SDLP representatives in Derry city have written to the Department for Infrastructure after a second “serious” road collision on the same street.

The latest crash resulted in a “near miss” after a car collided with a building just as owners were opening the business.

On Monday, following heavy snowfall, a car slid down Barnewall Place in the Waterside area and crashed through wooden hoarding on Spencer Road.

A number of steep hills run down to Spencer Road which have proven very dangerous for drivers attempting to navigate them over recent days.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Spencer Road area of Derry / Londonderry. There were no reports of any injuries.”

On Thursday a second incident occurred at the same spot, only this time, the driver crashed into a building next to the wooden hoarding.

A PSNI officer said: “Spencer Road in the city is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“The closure is in place from Victoria Road at the bridge to the traffic lights at Simpson's Brae.

“Motorists are advised to take another route for their journey.”

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has written to the Department for Infrastructure following the road traffic collision on Spencer Road.

Ms. McLaughlin said: “Following this morning’s collision, my thoughts are first and foremost with those affected who are no doubt badly shaken by this accident.

“It is also further extremely concerning that this incident is the second serious accident that has happened on Spencer Road here this week.

“This morning’s incident has caused considerable damage to a local business and I am aware that structural engineers are on the scene to assess the potential for collapse.

"This was a very near miss for the owners for the business who were just opening up as it occurred.

“People must be able to go about their daily working lives free from the fear of such an incident occurring.

"Thankfully no one has been hurt, but there is no doubt that it was a narrow escape and without further action from the Department for Infrastructure, I am really concerned that it may only be a matter of time before an incident occurs with even more serious consequences.

“I have written to the Department for Infrastructure on the incident to request a meeting and discuss other safety measures that could be put in place.”

SDLP Waterside Councillor Sean Mooney said: “People across the Waterside have been understandably very nervous over the past few days as they go about their business in treacherous conditions.

“The incident on Spencer Road this morning is extremely concerning for everyone in the local community and we are very fortunate that nobody was injured.

“Given that this is the second incident that has taken place this week, I believe it is incumbent on the Department to consider additional safety measures for the area.”

A DfI spokesperson confirmed Spencer Road was gritted four times on Monday, four times on Tuesday and four times in the past 24 hours –however Barnwall Place was not treated as it does not meet the current policy for salting.

They stressed that the department delivers a winter service programme to mitigate the effects of adverse winter weather “as far as is reasonably possible” by deploying around 300 staff and a fleet of 130 gritters during severe weather.

The spokesperson insisted staff work “around the clock” to salt the 107 routes that make up the 7,000km of the network on the salting schedule in line with the policy approved by previous Executive ministers.

“The application of this policy means that 28% of the total road network, which carries around 80% of traffic is salted,” the continued.

“Any extension of the salting schedule at the moment would put increasing pressure on the department’s already challenging budget and would be at the expense of other functions delivered by the department, many of which are also safety related.

“Despite our best efforts it is important to remember that we cannot guarantee ice free roads even after salting.

"Road-users should be mindful of the changing conditions and take care while travelling.

"The best advice is in the Highway Code, take extra care even if roads have been salted, be prepared for road conditions changing over short distances and take care when overtaking gritters.”

The departmental spokesperson said recent incidents are under investigation by the PSNI and promised to liaise with them if it is considered that any further road strategy measures are required – including options for further vehicle restraint.