Fears of flooding as Met Office issues warning for heavy rain in NI

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued across Northern Ireland.

The Met Office yellow alert is in place for the early hours of Sunday morning.

It states that downpours may cause travel disruption and flooding, with up to 50mm of rain possible in some places.

The alert covers all six counties of Northern Ireland.

It is in place from 2am to 11am on Sunday morning.

The Met Office said: “Following on from Saturday's rain, a further spell of rain, heavy at times, develops during the early hours of Sunday and then clears from Northern Ireland during Sunday morning.

“Around 15 to 30 mm rain is likely to fall quite widely and as much as 30 to 50 mm rain could fall in some places.

“Coasts and hills are also likely to become quite windy for a time.”