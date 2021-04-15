Fears of over-testing raised as NI pupils return to school

Commissioner tells of 'constant assessments'

Back in class: thousands of pupils across NI returned to school in the past week

The Commissioner for Children and Young People has urged schools not to bombard pupils with tests following their return to the classroom.

Koulla Yiasouma said she had already received "a significant number of reports" that schools were now relying on the tests, which have been provided by the examinations body CCEA to help teachers assess grades for pupils in exam years.

While she said arrangements put in place by CCEA for the teacher-assessed grading process at A Level, AS Level and GCSE were "OK", Ms Yiasouma raised concerns that the tests were not being properly implemented by all schools, with many pupils now facing a barrage of exam condition assessments.

"Do I think it's being implemented appropriately, properly in schools? No I don't," the Commissioner told Stormont's Education Committee yesterday. "We're hearing from children that they are being assessed constantly. These are exams in all but name.

"CCEA offered a range of methods by which evidence could be submitted for work, one of which was controlled assessments in school.

"They have assured us and have told principals that controlled assessment was not the only method and should not be used as such.

"What we're hearing is that the message doesn't seem to have got through. There is something wrong between what was issued as guidance and what has happened with implementation in some schools," she said. "We do need to question if it's fair."

Committee chair Chris Lyttle said that "this is not the fault of schools" and added that "the minister and CCEA have placed a higher value on the role of assessment".

The Commissioner also added her voice to the growing calls for a single education system in Northern Ireland.

"We need one education system," she told the committee. "A system that meets the needs of all children and young people.

"We will need some schools for parents who choose to have their children educated in the Irish language, but we're looking at one integrated, shared system that means children do not have to travel an extra 130 million miles every year to get to a preferred school. Parental and child choice is important, but the school closest to their home should be that best choice.

"We need to leave our divisions behind," she added.

"It would be too much pressure on education to say it would fix Northern Ireland is that happened, but we can go a little way."

Sinn Fein MLA Nicola Brogan raised the issue of progress towards a ban on using restraint as a disciplinary measure in schools.

"We have been concerned for many years about the use of restraint and seclusion," the Commissioner said. "We have commenced work on a review of these practices to ensure compliance with the rights of children and young people. To do so we must ban the use of restraint and seclusion for disciplinary purposes.

"We can see no justification for the use of isolation rooms in any of our education settings and we must make the reporting and monitoring of the use of restraint mandatory across all settings.

"We need a new policy. A 22-year-old policy is not good enough, particularly when it is as weak and woolly as this one is."