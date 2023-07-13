Fears raised NI public sector workers will not get pay uplift announced by prime minister

Concerns have been raised that public sectors workers here will not receive the pay uplift being offer to workers across Britain.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered public sector workers in England pay rises of up to 7%.

Public sector pay decisions in Northern Ireland are devolved to ministers at Stormont, but the powersharing institutions are currently not operating due to a DUP protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In addition, Stormont departments are facing substantial budget pressures and it has been previously stated that any new money for pay deals which passes to Northern Ireland through Barnett consequentials would have to be used to pay off a Stormont overspend from previous years.

The chairman of the BMA in Northern Ireland, Dr Tom Black, has called for an urgent meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and for Stormont to return to ensure a "full pay restoration" in the region.

Health workers, teachers and some civil servants in Northern Ireland have been involved in industrial action in recent months amid ongoing disputes about wages and conditions.

The Prime Minister said on Thursday he had accepted the recommendations from pay review bodies, including 6.5% increases for teachers in England for 2023-24.

Junior doctors will receive 6% rises, along with an additional consolidated £1,250 increase.

Hospital consultants will receive a 6% rise.

There is to be a 7% rise for police officers and prison officers in the operational bands will receive an increase of 7%, with larger rises for support grades and 5% for managers and governors.

Senior civil servants in England will receive a 5.5% rise.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland is seeking assurances from the PSNI and the Department of Justice that a 7% pay rise for officers in England and Wales will apply to Northern Ireland.

PFNI Chair, Liam Kelly, says the 7% increase announced by the Government would come as welcome relief, but there is no guarantee that rank-and-file officers will get the increase because of the dire state of PSNI finances.

Mr Kelly is warning a break with pay parity would be a massive blow to members.

“As policing is a devolved matter, the Pay Remuneration Review Body (PRRB) submits a separate report to the Department. The Permanent Secretary must then consider it, aided by a Business Case from the PSNI,” Mr Kelly said.

“We believe it is reasonable to expect that this recommendation will mirror the England and Wales award. As we know, the PSNI is having to deal with a deficit of £38 million and if we are to get a 7% award, it’s clear there will have to be significant financial intervention from Government.

“At this stage, our officers are entitled to know if they are getting 7% or if, for the first time, there will be a break with pay parity. Officer pay has been eroded by 20% in real terms and while the 7% would provide some relief in a cost-of-living crisis, it would be well short of what is required to restore pay scales.

“I am writing to seek urgent clarification from the DOJ Permanent Secretary and will also have discussions with the PSNI. We would view any break with England and Wales as retrograde and damaging and will seek assurances that the link will be maintained.”

As the pay awards were announced, a tweet from NIC/Ictu stated: "Improved pay offers for PS workers in Eng/Wales.

"What about workers here? Will NI public servants continue to fall further behind?

"If that is allowed to happen then autumn will be a carnival of industrial unrest. Can we afford that?"

Derry GP Dr Black said: "The BMA in Northern Ireland is deeply concerned at the budget situation in Northern Ireland.

"We have been told that there is no funding for a pay uplift to be awarded.

"We have written to the Secretary of State and all of the local party leaders to clearly and categorically state that this situation is completely unacceptable."

He added: "We will continue to seek an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State.

"We urge our local politicians to get back to work and engage with the BMA as soon as the assembly is restored to ensure funding is ringfenced so the uplift can be paid as soon as possible, but to also make a commitment to full pay restoration in Northern Ireland."

DUP Finance spokesman in Westminster and East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson welcomed the Government decision to accept the Pay Review Bodies’ recommendations but has warned that unless the Treasury steps in there will not be enough money to pay for the increase in Northern Ireland.

Mr Wilson said: “The headlines look good, but the reality will be different for teachers and police officers in Northern Ireland unless the Treasury changes course. This is not a question of Stormont or no Stormont, the core issue is that we are underfunded.

“Whilst Northern Ireland should have received a Barnett Consequential from the spending in England and Wales on public sector wage increases, the Secretary of State has already announced that any Barnett funding will be used to pay down the overspend in Northern Ireland last year.

“Especially at lower levels, our teachers and police officers are massively underpaid compared to their counterparts across the UK.

“This wage increase was deserved but unless Treasury recognises that the Barnett Formula has been consistently failing Northern Ireland, there will not be enough money to make these pay awards.

“The Northern Ireland Fiscal Council has produced several reports over recent months where they map out why Northern Ireland must arrest this spending gap.

“Whilst we have been falling behind in the amount available for public services, this is set to squeeze us even more dramatically in future years.”