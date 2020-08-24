Federation chief calls for sentencing guideline review to help protect PSNI

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) has called for an urgent review of sentencing guidelines for those who set out to harm or kill officers following the sentencing of Christine Connor.

The north Belfast woman was jailed for 20 years on Monday for terror offences including a pipe bomb murder bid on a police officer in 2013.

The chair of the PFNI - which represents rank-and-file officers - Mark Lindsay argued that Connor may only serve eight years of her sentence due to the time which she has already spent in prison and parole, and has called on the Executive to "correct" the sentencing guidelines.

"The Executive should act to correct this situation, to at least bring us into line with England and Wales where the attempted murder of a police officer would attract a more substantial period of imprisonment," he stated.

"An urgent and realistic review of sentencing guidelines is needed to reassure officers that those who set out to murder or maim them will be adequately punished."

Mr Lindsay said he spoke to one of the officers involved "in this callous and cowardly attack" yesterday, and seven years on, "he is still extremely traumatised".

"Connor showed no remorse and didn't plead guilty, which meant the victims of her crimes had to relive the day she tried to murder them in court."

Mr Lindsay added that Northern Ireland must have effective sentencing to protect those who safeguard society.

"Thankfully, this dangerous terrorist is out of circulation, but the time she will serve behind bars, in my view, does not reflect the seriousness of her crimes and the impact it has had on my colleagues," he said.