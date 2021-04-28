Feeling flush? Rent this Belfast room with a loo...

Belfast property has a toilet at the foot of the bed

Not everyone can say they have a toilet at the foot of their bed.

If this ‘room with a loo’ is your thing, then check out this property in the Holyland, which costs £750 a month to rent.

The recently renovated two-bed flat at University Street in south Belfast, is described by the agent as “very luxurious and extremely spacious”.

Both bedrooms “have their own showers, toilets and sinks within the bedrooms” which is a “bit hit” with certain house-hunters.

Indeed, James King, who owns 360 Residential estate agency, said there has been “a lot of interest” in the property since it went to market on Sunday.

“It’s a cracking wee apartment,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It was recently refurbished and is in excellent condition. The photos don’t do it justice.

“People either love it or loathe it — and some can’t get their heads round it at all. But there are people who like to have their bathroom and bedroom all in one.

“We’ve been renting out this particular property for the last three years and it has been popular with both students and young professionals.”

Current tenant Richard Ferguson has been very happy living there for the last two years.

He is only leaving later this week because he is moving into a new home with his girlfriend.

The 42-year-old business consultant told this newspaper that he loves the spacious, bright and airy layout of the apartment.

“I’ve found the lack of walls makes the room seem bigger,” he said.

“It’s open plan and I know some people might think it’s a bit different, but I’ve got used to it.

“There’s much more room to move around and I like the natural light that gets in rather than having the bathroom section boxed off.”

Richard, who lives alone, said the bedrooms are “carbon copies of each other” which works well when a friend is staying over.

“When I first saw it, I thought it was very different to anything else I’d ever seen but my personal experience has been good,” he said.

“It’s an en-suite without walls. I like open plan rooms because I like space.

The businessman admitted that visitors can sometimes find the layout unexpected.

“Generally, when you have friends round you are entertaining them in the living area,” he said.

“But if someone hasn’t been here before and they need to use the toilet they might find the set-up a little unusual.”

Mr King, who has been in the business for over a decade, said other Belfast estate agencies have similar properties on their books.

“We’ve never had a problem renting it out,” he added.

Located in the heart of Botanic, Mr King expects the property, available from May 15, to be snapped up in no time.

In addition to “two good sized double bedrooms” it has gas fire central heating and double-glazed windows throughout.

Having been “renovated last year” there is also an open plan kitchen and living area and it comes “fully furnished” in a popular area.