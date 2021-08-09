Feile An Phobail chief praises young people as anti-internment bonfire displays ‘absent’ from west Belfast

Feile dance night takes place in west Belfast on August, 8 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Feile dance night takes place in west Belfast on August, 8 2021 (Photo by Ellie McAuley for Belfast Telegraph)

The absence of anti-internment bonfires in west Belfast has been praised by the director of Feile An Phobail.

Kevin Gamble said in a statement on Monday the “unwanted” bonfires “didn’t happen and this is a massive success”.

Instead, thousands of young people enjoyed Feile’s annual diversionary music night in the Falls Park, he added.

Monday marks the 50th anniversary since internment without trial was introduced in Northern Ireland to try to deal with a worsening security situation in the early 1970s.

Bonfires are traditionally lit in some republicans areas to mark the anniversary each year.

The military-backed Operation Demetrius, as it was officially known, led to 342 people being detained across Northern Ireland on August 9 – just over 100 were released

Twenty-five people died in street violence in the four days after internment was introduced, including victims of the Ballymurphy shootings.

The policy remained in place until 1975.

Mr Gamble explained: “Last night, approximately 10,000 young people were in the Falls Park for our Diversionary Féile Music Night.

“This night is a combined effort to provide a diversionary event that brings young people off our streets away from the potential of unwanted and destructive bonfires.”

He said in previous years the bonfires had “brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour”.

“Due to the support of the local community, the hard work and commitment of Feile staff and volunteers, community and youth organisations, political representatives, and Belfast City Council, west Belfast was bonfire free last night and all those involved in achieving this deserve praise.”

The festival chief said the dance event and the “absence of these unwanted bonfires” also has wider benefits for the local economy.

“Over the last 33 years, Féile has a proven track record of delivering significant social and economic benefits to the city of Belfast, and this increases with each year that passes,” said Mr Gamble.

“I want to specifically praise the young people who attended. They conducted themselves fantastically and they deserved a great night after the last year and a half. They are an absolute credit to themselves and to the community.”

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey also praised Feile An Phobail on the success of its annual diversionary music night.

His comments come after street disorder in Dungannon, Co Tyrone was linked to anti-internment bomb in the area on Saturday evening.

Police said between 20 to 30 people, some wearing balaclavas, were involved in disorder on the Ballygawley Road.

Two police vehicles were damaged by a petrol bomb and other missiles. A petrol bomb was thrown at a car driven by a member of the public.

Speaking about the Feile event, Mr Maskey explained: "This world class event attracted thousands of local young people, with those in attendance being treated to amazing performances by some of the finest DJs in the industry.”

"The community of West Belfast also enjoyed a trouble-free night celebrating everything that’s good about the area.”

,Mr Maskey added: "I want to commend Feile An Phobail, local political representatives and community activists for their tireless efforts over many years to help eradicate bonfires and to make this event such a success.

"I want to also acknowledge our young people who conducted themselves impeccably last night and have played their part in what was an enjoyable weekend for all.”