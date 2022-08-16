Feile an Phobail: Director defends ‘popular’ Wolfe Tones concert as DUP hits back at claims of funding ‘carve up’

The Wolfe Tones perform at Feile in the Falls Park, Belfast on August 13, 2022. Sectarian chants were heard at the concert. (Photo by Kevin Scott )

The director of Feile an Phobail has defended a Wolfe Tones concert at the festival which sparked controversy following IRA chanting, describing the band as one of Ireland’s most famous.

Kevin Gamble said no public funding was received to pay for the concert after there were calls for sponsors to justify their support of the event. The biggest ever Feile saw 100,000 people attend 350 events, however, it has been marred by incidents in which people chanted “up the RA” and “Brits out”.

An event in which Irish language rappers Kneecap unveiled a mural of a burning PSNI Land Rover was not organised by Feile itself – although it did take place during the festival.

In a statement, Mr Gamble said: "Feile an Phobail includes all opinions and provides a platform for many different views, free from censorship of panellists, artists or performers.

"The Wolfe Tones are one of Ireland’s most famous musical bands, and have played to sold out audiences right across Ireland, Britain, the USA, and indeed the world for the past 58 years.

"They are popular with Irish people and the Irish diaspora across the world.

"No public funding is received from any funders to pay for The Wolfe Tones concert.

"Also, for accuracy the mural unveiling which took place during Feile was not organised by Feile."

The statement comes after the Charity Commission said it is “following up” on issues raised in light of sectarian chants.

Tourism NI also confirmed it was investigating behaviour at the festival.

"Tourism NI is aware of social media coverage of events that took place as part of Feile an Phobail over the weekend and will be investigating this matter," a spokesperson said.

"Tourism NI's events funding offers are made on the basis of due regard for good relations.

"Our funding agreement clearly stipulates the responsibility of the event organiser to promote good relations and uphold Tourism NI's reputation as a public body and a failure to do so may result in Tourism NI withdrawing all or part of our funding."

The Arts Council told the Nolan Show on Tuesday morning it won’t be commenting and is aware of the issue. It directed enquiries to Feile an Phobail.

The DUP has also hit back at claims by Alliance MP Stephen Farry that a “carve up” by the DUP and Sinn Fein resulted in additional funding being allocated to the festival.

Mr Farry, who spoke at one of the Feile events, said there needs to be “push back” against what happened at the weekend and accountability from the organisers.

He urged those behind the festival to make an unequivocal statement similar to that released by the Ulster Fleadh Executive Committee when pro-IRA chants were made at a bar in Dromore during their festival – a gathering that was unaffiliated with the festival.

If efforts are not made to eradicate sectarianism, Mr Farry said he would have to give “serious consideration” to ever attending the event in future.

“More broadly, the funders need to push back against what’s happening. Now I’m not suggesting that people pull out from Feile. Feile is a big event and does a lot of good work, and many of your callers have pointed out already the diversionary work that has happened over many years.

“But the situation can’t simply stand still, you can’t rest on that argument permanently, you have to keep pushing on and address the problems as they emerge.”

He pointed to a controversy at Belfast City Council saying there was a “carve up between the DUP and Sinn Fein” around the allocation of another £500k which included “a large slice of money going to the Feile”.

The North Down MP said sectarianism is treated with a different level of tolerance in NI when they are two sides of the same coin.

In response to Mr Farry, a DUP spokesman said: "Stephen Farry should stop trying to distract. He knows it was an open call for funding.

“With the display of pro-IRA memorabilia and chants it is clear funding should be recouped."

The Charity Commission has said it is “following up with Trustees” on issues that have been raised.

Sinn Fein has been contacted for comment.