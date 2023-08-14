Feile an Phobail funders raise concerns after pro-IRA chanting during Wolfe Tones gig

MLA says concert ‘degenerated into terror fest’Tourism NI reviewing funding of festival Charity Commission facing criticism Arts Council ‘will raise issue at earliest opportunity’

Shebeen perform at closing night of Belfast Feile festival in west Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott.

The Wolfe Tones perform at Feile in the Falls Park, west Belfast on August 13th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

The Wolfe Tones perform at Feile in the Falls Park, west Belfast on August 13th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Wolf Tones perform at closing night of Belfast Feile festival in west Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott.

Major funders of Feile an Phobail today voiced concern after pro-IRA chanting during a Wolfe Tones gig on the closing night.

One said funding was under review, while another said it was seeking urgent discussions with festival organisers.

Around 10,000 fans attended the festival finale in the Falls Park in west Belfast on Sunday night.

Video footage shows many fans singing along and chanting “Ooh, ah, up the 'RA”.

Watch: Up the 'RA chanting at Feile Wolfe Tones finale

Feile an Phobail is a registered charity, and there are now questions as to why the Charity Commission, which regulates charities, has not taken action following pro-IRA chants in previous years.

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, which provided £116,600 of funding to Feile in 2012/22, said its board “reminded Féile of their obligations before the festival opened and will address this issue again at its earliest opportunity”.

And another backer, Tourism NI, said it is reviewing its funding of aspects of the Féile.

Gary Murray, who lost his teenage sister in the IRA Shankill bomb, accused festival organisers of “knowingly” organising a musical event “engaged in the promotion and celebration of IRA terrorism”.

Mr Murray, who lodged an official grievance with the Charity Commission and PSNI following last year’s event, questioned why the charity watchdog allowed it to happen again.

"This was not only via the Wolfe Tones, but also a band known as 'Shebeen' who expressly sang a number of songs celebrating the IRA murder of British soldiers and other innocent victims,” he said.

"This, as with every year, has caused untold hurt and upset to victims of the IRA.

"The actions of the west Belfast festival are predictable, however the real issue here is that they were given the green-light for these events by the Charity Commission.”

The Wolfe Tones perform at Feile in the Falls Park, west Belfast on August 13th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

The Charity Commission for NI said it assessed concerns about the Feile last August and concluded it had not contravened charity law.

But Mr Murray, the brother of Leanne Murray, who was just 13 when she was killed alongside eight other innocents in October 1993, said the regulator was “warned they were in error and warned that the West Belfast festival would once again engage in this activity”.

"They ignored these warnings, and the results last night are there for all to see,” he added.

The father of a 12-year-old boy who was killed in the Warrington bombings branded the pro-IRA chanting as “dangerous beyond belief”.

Tim Parry was out shopping when two bombs hidden inside litter bins exploded on March 20 1993.

His dad Colin told BBC Radio Ulster he feels “sadness” that “people celebrate the IRA and its legacy”.

Shebeen perform at closing night of Belfast Feile festival in west Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott.

“I respect republicans who want to see the border gone, I respect unionists who want to see the border remain,” he told The Nolan Show.

“I am neutral on all of that, but the IRA was a brutal organisation, as indeed were unionist paramilitary groups too of course.

“I guess it’s predominantly young people… many of those people saying ‘up the ‘Ra’ were probably not born or maybe were tiny babies when the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

“I just think for the good of that agreement… and the survival of the agreement.. and for Northern Ireland to move beyond all of this historical nastiness – it’s just unthinkable that people should celebrate in that way.”

The grieving father recalled how his son, an Everton Football Club supporter, was on his way to buy a pair of Neville Southall shorts when he was killed in the IRA blasts.

Johnathan Ball (3) was also killed in the atrocity which left more than 50 other people injured.

“I can never understand how the two guys could calmly walk down early in the morning, plant bombs in two bins, cover them up with litter and calmly walk away knowing there would be carnage and death," Mr Parry said.

“I can’t begin to get inside the heads of men who would be calm enough and cold-hearted enough to do that.”

Mr Parry said he is “speechless” when he thinks that any public body would “knowingly or unknowingly” fund an enterprise that “celebrates” the IRA.

“It’s sickening – it’s one thing to remember people who have died heroically in a cause we can all recognise and understand," he added.

“But given the awful history in Northern Ireland over many, many years – and knowing how much of a powder keg it can be – to incite potential further horrific action inspired maybe by the apparent rapture of singing this song is dangerous beyond belief.”

TUV leader Jim Allister slammed the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland for failing to take action over pro-IRA chants in previous years.

“Once more the west Belfast festival degenerated into a terror fest with its ‘Up the Ra’ finale," he said.

“The fact that shamefully the Charity Commission failed to act against such glorification of terror – under the auspices of an organisation it continues to accept as a bona fide charity – guaranteed this deliberate insult to IRA victims."

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission said: “One of the concerned parties requested that the commission review its decision not to take regulatory action under its internal decision review process.

"The charity was advised of this request.

“The concerned party also requested that a specific question is referred to the Charity Tribunal under para. 1 of Schedule 4 to the Charities Act (Northern Ireland) 2008.

"The concerned party has been advised that this request is currently being considered by the commission.”

The spokesperson said it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time while both requests are under consideration.

Meanwhile Tourism NI said it is reviewing its funding of aspects of the Féile.

“Tourism NI offers funding to Féile An Phobail for the marketing and cultural elements of the programme,” it said.

“We have made it clear to the organisers of Feile of the conditions which they are expected to meet in order to receive funding from Tourism NI, the need to promote a positive view of the destination and deliver an inclusive and welcoming experience for all.

“We will be reviewing the events that took place at last night’s concert and the adherence to the funding terms and conditions – it is therefore not appropriate to comment at this time.”

Belfast City Council said: “Féile an Phobail has received funding via the council’s Cultural Multi-Annual Grants scheme for four years (2020-2024) to support a programme of 250+ inclusive arts and cultural activities over a number of days each year.

“While the council supports the festival on this basis, our funding does not support commercial events, such as the event by the Wolfe Tones.”

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland awarded funding to Féile an Phobail from the 2023/2024 Annual Funding Programme. This award contributes to the organisation’s annual running costs, including an element of staff salary and marketing costs - it does not include the costs associated with programming individual artists and musicians.

“Féile’s flagship August festival is one of Northern Ireland’s largest community festivals, packed with almost 300 events, including talks, exhibitions and theatre productions. It has had a predominantly transformative and positive impact in West Belfast since its inception in 1988. In the years since, it has formed valuable links and partnerships with other festivals and arts organisations across the city.

“In relation to questions raised by the Belfast Telegraph regarding one commercial event, it is the Arts Council’s view that actions in breach of good relations obligations have no place in the promotion of culture. The Arts Council Board reminded Féile of their obligations before the festival opened and will address this issue again at its earliest opportunity.”

The Féile’s organisers have been contacted for comment.

Earlier, Feile an Phobail director Kevin Gamble said a record 120,000 people had attended events at this year's festival.

He added: "Over the last 35 years, Feile has a proven track record of delivering significant social, cultural and economic benefits to the city of Belfast, and this increases year on year.

"This year, representatives from all communities were welcomed to Feile to have their voice heard, both as spectators and participants.

"All political persuasions attended and participated in various panel discussions, as did representatives from minority ethnic communities and international visitors.

"Feile an Phobail includes all opinions and provides a platform for many different views."