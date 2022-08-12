Feile an Phobail: Mental health crisis - Political leaders failing our young people, summit told

Feile Youth Talks Back at the The Houben Centre on August 12, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scot

The Youth Talks Back summit at the The Houben Centre. Photo by Kevin Scot

The mental health crisis among young people was the main topic of conversation at a ‘Youth Talks Back’ event in north Belfast on Friday.

The Feile an Phobail event at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road had a panel of politicians, a mental health expert and two youth workers.

They discussed issues of concern to the young audience.

Ulster Unionist representative for the area Julie Anne Corr-Johnson was on the panel along with Ryan Murphy, a Sinn Fein councillor for Oldpark. Also on the panel were Alex Bunting, group director of Inspire’s mental health and addiction services.

The voices of the young audience were represented by youth workers Catherine Vaughan and Tia Lynas.

First on the agenda was mental health, with concerns a lack of services is forcing some people to present at A&E in an attempt to access treatment.

Ms Vaughan said that some were “waiting up to eight hours” for the mental health team to treat them.

She said she was always open about her own struggles in the hope it would help others.

It was also revealed that despite remaining pandemic restrictions being lifted earlier this year, and those under the age of 25 being at low risk from Covid, those who had been able to access treatment were still only seeing their practitioner once a month via an online meeting.

Mr Murphy said that any new mental health strategy required the Executive to be functioning and that in the meantime young people were being failed.

Ms Corr-Johnston said it is an issue she feels very strongly about and added that her party colleague Robin Swann had taken the issue of mental very seriously, pointing to the mental health action plan announced by the Health Minister in 2021.

Mr Bunting said the use of the same older or retired professionals, who are brought back to help devise strategies, means there is a lack of “new thinking” and ideas.

He said Northern Ireland could do much better in terms of its plans for long term mental health strategies and looking at more innovative solutions.

Earlier this year the Houben Centre made headlines for very different reasons when a peacebuilding event attended by Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney had to be abandoned when a hoax bomb was left in the car park.

The attack was linked to tensions over the NI Protocol.

However, on a blistering hot August day, not one of the questions raised by the young people was linked to sectarianism, division or Brexit.

Instead they were concerned about the disparity in opportunity available to young people in post primary education.

Saying some schools didn’t offer certain subjects to A-level, others spoke of their desired class being cancelled due to a poor uptake, leaving them “feeling cheated” out of being able to pursue a subject they felt passionately about.

The cost of school uniforms, lunches and other expenses rated high on the agenda.

In a survey carried out ahead of the event, some young people spoke of having to leave school after GSCEs to earn money to help their family.

Others expressed concerns about the expense of third level education and the fear of not having any support network if they did decide to go to university.

The young people also spoke of a desire for proper relationship training in school with 35% of those surveyed saying forming relationships was something that caused them concern.

Ms Vaughan spoke of the need for dedicated relationship training in schools with “designated” teachers. She said that many of the young people she worked with hadn’t any experience of what a healthy relationship should look like.

Mr Bunting said that forming “healthy relationships” was an important factor in mental health and well being.

Ms Corr-Johnston added that it was never too early to introduce age appropriate relationship education in schools.

Mr Murphy said there was a “better way” to deliver essential skills such as relationship advice in a post-primary setting.