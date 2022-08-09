Feile an Phobail: NIO tried to censor my story on IRA not being ready to decommission, veteran reporter Brian Rowan reveals

Veteran reporter among journalists at Feile discussion

Veteran reporter Brian Rowan has told a west Belfast audience the Northern Ireland Office rang the BBC to try and stifle a story he was running in relation to IRA decommissioning in the 1990s.

He was speaking at Testimonies and Remembrance chaired by Danny Morrison as part of Feile an Phobail.

The other panellists were the Belfast Telegraph’s Allison Morris and Sunday Life’s Ciaran Barnes.

The event was based on the second instalment of Reporting The Troubles, a book by Ivan Little and Deric Henderson and printed by Blackstaff Press.

It is a collection of stories of conflict journalism, both pre and post-ceasefires. It includes contributions from RTE’s Charlie Bird, war correspondent Fergal Keane, and Freya McClements of the Irish Times.

Also writing for the book are Newsnight’s Gavin Esler, former Irish News correspondent Barry McCaffrey and retired BBC journalist Seamus McKee.

The forum took place in St Mary’s University College and was part of a packed programme of debate as part of the popular August festival.

Mr Barnes spoke about his entry into journalism, first as a part-time apprentice with the North Belfast News and later a reporter in the South Belfast News before moving to the Sunday Life as a correspondent.

In his chapter, he recalls being a witness to the aftermath of the 1992 loyalist terrorist attack on James Murray’s bookmakers on the Oldpark Road.

Decorated RAF veteran James Lovett (72) died alongside Francis Burns (52) and Peter Orderly.

Ms Morris’s chapter covers the Holy Cross blockade in 2001, the first major story of her reporting career and the interface trouble that raged across Belfast that year.

Also touching on the lasting impact of that time on community relations in north Belfast that were impacted by a year of extreme violence at the Ardoyne interface.

The chapter covers how the world’s media arrived in Ardoyne to cover the dispute, which was the top of the hour in America, France and Italy, until almost two weeks later the Twin Towers was attacked in the US, meaning the press pack left and the story was only covered locally until the dispute finally ended the following January.

During a lively audience Q&A session, a question was asked about “peace journalism” and what role journalists have in promoting the peace.

Mr Rowan, who worked for the BBC during the political negotiations, said: “I can remember the Government clearly convincing (David) Trimble that the IRA were going to decommission, the IRA telling me they weren’t going to decommission, and they had only just entered into discussions with De Chastelain.

“And at that stage every interview I did with the BBC, the Northern Ireland Office were ringing the BBC saying I was overstating my knowledge.”

Another audience member asked about the role of the media in promoting good relations and positive work carried out in communities.

The panel spoke about how sometimes more harm than good can be caused by reporting on work taking place quietly behind the scenes and how that kind of reporting should only be carried out with the “complete consent” of those working in the community.

Mr Barnes spoke about “gatekeepers” in terms of funding and how they keep the media at arm’s-length to protect their own interests.

“When we do a positive story and put it online, it will get a tenth of the views that a story about conflict will get,” he added.