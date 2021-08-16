Feile ‘pro-IRA’ chanting prompts unionist councillor to call on public money to be withdrawn from event

The Wolfe Tones perform at the Falls Park in Belfast on August, 15 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A DUP councillor has called for funding to be withdrawn from the Feile an Phobail event after footage appeared online appearing to show concert-goers singing pro-IRA chants.

Alderman Brian Kingston made the comments after the final night of the festival took place on Sunday evening.

The Irish group, the Wolfe Tones performed at the event and footage online shows some revellers in the audience chanting ‘P-I-R-A’.

In previous years there also have been complaints about pro-IRA chanting from unionists over the festival, which attracts tens of thousands for its final concerts each year.

Feile director Kevin Gamble said the Wolfe Tones concert receives no public funding.

“We are also more than happy to meet with councillor Kingston at any time to discuss,” he added.

On Monday, Alderman Kingston said: “The PIRA murdered and maimed thousands of people in Northern Ireland. For concert goers to celebrate the PIRA is sickening.

"If public funding was used to pay for such a concert then it should be recouped immediately.”

Alderman Kingston explained: “Belfast City Council stands for inclusiveness and a shared future. If people wish to sing about the PIRA, they should forgo the ability to receive any public money.

“For the council to be associated with such offensive behaviour on the anniversary of the Omagh Bomb is disgusting and reprehensible.”

The councillor continued: “I will also be investigating what other commercial sponsors were involved in the event and asking them to publicly distance themselves.

“This is now an annual tradition where every year hundreds of teenagers, led by people who should know better, glorify the PIRA in song.”

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said as per the Feile’s application for funding, it presents an “eclectic range of 250+ inclusive arts and cultural activities” over a number of days.

"Whilst council supports the festival on this basis, funding provided is not to be used for commercial activity of which the Wolfe Tones event is one,” the council continued. “As part of the terms of our funding the grant must comply with statutory equality provisions.”