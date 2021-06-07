Feline lonely… Dexter the cat hoping for a new home

Our furry friends have kept us company over the past year in lockdown but Dexter has spent the last 12 months being shipped from house to house.

Cats Protection Belfast are caring for the three-year-old but said he isn't settling into shelter life, and they need to find him a new home as a priority.

Beth English, deputy manager of the charity, said: “Usually, our long stay cats that aren’t being adopted quickly might not suit a home with children, or other animals. Age, ill health and behaviour issues are also big factors in why cats aren’t adopted. When a cat comes in we take into account the reason why they have been relinquished and this can rule out a lot of good owners.

“Dexter was moved around a couple of houses before he came here so he was a bit traumatised. He’s a bit overstimulated now, being in a pen for so long, so couldn’t be in a home with other animals or children. But he is very playful and very affectionate — it’s not all bad, he would just need a little bit more patience.”

Cats Protection operate on a UK-wide basis, prioritising the welfare of cats and promising they “will never put a healthy cat to sleep.”

The shelter, just outside Belfast, is currently closed due to Covid restrictions, but cats are still available for adoption.

Beth said: “We have a massive waiting list for cats coming in. Due to kitten season we have been taking a lot of nursing queens and their litters in. Rescuing them from people’s gardens, car engines and pretty much anywhere you can think of.

“We’ve been doing ‘hands-free homing’ and people don’t get to meet the cat before they adopt them. It’s been working well but it does slow down the process. We really appreciate if people work with us as we figure out this new way of adoption ourselves.”

Dexter is not the only cat in need of a rescue mission. Nyx, another longstanding resident of Cats Protection Belfast, gained media attention over the weekend after staff revealed she had spent six months — half her life — waiting on a new home, and there has been plenty of interest in adopting her.

Cats staying for prolonged periods at the shelter may go into foster homes if they need extra attention, but staff at Cats Protection are hoping for a more permanent home.

For more information visit the Cats Protection website — https://www.cats.org.uk/belfast/adopt-a-cat