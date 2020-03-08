Female cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

The NI Air Ambulance comes in to land on the Cromore Road in Portstewart Co-Derry following a crash involving a cyclist and a car on Saturday afternoon. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 7-3-2020 see story

A female cyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a car.

The incident happened on the Cromore Road near Portstewart at around 4pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said a road ambulance and the air ambulance were tasked to the scene.

The patient was then airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Inspector Mullan said: “The collision involving a female cyclist and a blue Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Cromore Road at the junction with Roselick Road, and was reported to us just before 4pm.

“The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, and where she remains today.

"I am appealing to anyone who was on the Cromore Road, at the junction with Roselick Road, at the time of the collision, and saw what happened, or captured the collision on their dash cam, to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 1166 of 07/03/20."

The Cromore Road was closed for a time, but it has since re-opened.