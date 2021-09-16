Female driver taken to hospital after car enters water in Millisle

One person has been taken to hospital following initial assessment at the scene.

A multi-agency response was launched after a car entered the water at Millisle beach.

A multi-agency response was launched after a car entered the water at Millisle beach on Thursday morning.

It has been confirmed that the woman driver of the car has been taken to Ulster Hospital by ambulance following assessment and initial treatment at the scene.

The PSNI was in attendance alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and Coastguard.

Volunteers from Donaghadee RNLI were also called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for NIAS confirmed that they received a 999 call shortly after 11am on Thursday morning to Ballywalter Road in Millisle.

They despatched one emergency crew and one hazardous area response team to the scene and, after initial assessment, the driver of the car was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

In a statement, an RNLI spokesperson said their crew was launched to the scene at around 11.18am.

"There was a multi-agency response involving the Coastguard, PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” they added.

"Due to an ebbing tide at the time and the car having only entered shallow water, the crew launched the lifeboat’s smaller inflatable XP rescue boat once on scene, should it be needed. The lifeboat crew stood by as the other emergency services dealt with the incident.”