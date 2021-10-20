Female injured in west Belfast car collision trying to avoid male running at her holding lit firework

A young female has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in west Belfast on Tuesday evening.

According to police the collision happened after a group of young males had launched a firework toward a group of women walking in the Stewartstown Road area at around 7.45pm.

Police said one of the men then ran towards one of the women in the group while holding a lit firework.

The female was struck by the side of a car on close to the McKinstry Road roundabout as she attempted to avoid the male.

The police are appealing for any witnesses or those who may have dash cam footage.

PSNI Sergeant Hakin said: “At around 7.45pm, it was reported that a group of young males directed a firework at a group of young females who were walking in the area.

“It was then reported that one of the males ran towards one of the females with a lit firework. As she attempted to avoid the male, she collided with the driver’s side of a grey Ford Fiesta which was driving close to the McKinstry Road roundabout.

“The female was taken to hospital for her injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage taken from the area at the time to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1742 19/10/21.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”