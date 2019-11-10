Female pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Newtownabbey
A female pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Newtownabbey.
The woman, aged in her forties, passed away in hospital on Saturday afternoon following the collision on the Shore Road at around 6.50am.
Sergeant Wright said: "Police continue to appeal for anyone who was on the Shore Road, close to the Regional College at the time of the collision, or who may have captured what occurred on their dash-cam, to call police on 101 quoting reference number 259 08/11/19.”