Female pensioner in her 80s dies following Larne house fire

A woman in her 80s has died following a house fire in Larne on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Ballyrickard Road area shortly before 1pm.

Both police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene.

Three fire service appliances and two officers responded to the house fire.

She was taken to hospital and her condition had been described as critical on Saturday and she passed away a short time later.

On Sunday police confirmed that the pensioner had passed away.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

A NI Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the fire had been dealt with by around 2.30pm on Saturday.

The Ballyrickard Road was closed for a number of hours but has now reopened.