Female pensioner targeted in car by masked man subjected to 'brazen and despicable' attack say PSNI

A female pensioner was targeted by a masked man as she sat in her car who attempted to steal her phone in Londonderry, police have revealed.

The incident took place in Little James Street in the city on Thursday around 4.30pm, however, details of the attack were released by police on Saturday after making an arrest.

The PSNI said a masked man approached the vehicle and then opened the door of the car, who then grabbed the female driver’s arm and tried to take her phone.

The victim, who is aged in her seventies, wrestled the phone out of the suspect's hand, who then grabbed another electronic device in the vehicle and ran off.

A 25-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of offences, including robbery, and he remains in custody assisting with enquiries.

Inspector Yvonne McManus said: "This was a brazen and despicable act and, understandably, the victim was badly shaken by what occurred.

"Our enquiries are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who was on Little James Street on Thursday at around 4:30pm and witnessed this appalling crime to contact us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 375 of 12/03/21."

A report can also be made via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/