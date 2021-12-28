Female PSNI officer headbutted by man after he was arrested

A female police officer has been headbutted by a man after he was arrested on the Cliftonville Road on Tuesday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said the patrol was flagged down by a woman who needed police assistance.

A man was then arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Read more PSNI to take part in UK-wide police group set up to tackle rise in drink spiking

According to the spokesperson, the man then became “extremely violent” and headbutted the officer, also punching another male officer on the face.

Police said both officers were injured as a result of the incident.

Condemning the incident the Police Federation for Northern Ireland – the body which represents rank and file PSNI officers – tweeted their condemnation of the incident.

"Once again our @PoliceServiceNI colleagues are submitted to vicious assaults whilst assisting those in need. Totally unacceptable and need support from @thePPSNI and Courts to ensure those responsible receive custodial sentences.”

“These officers were helping a member of the community - keeping the community safe and have been injured for simply doing their job… it really isn’t acceptable,” the spokesperson added.

“The male was further arrested for assaulting two Police officers, resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour and has been taken to our custody suite where he will be questioned about this incident.”