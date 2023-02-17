Female PSNI officer screamed as she was choked in vicious attack

A young PSNI officer has said she was left screaming as she was choked and punched in an attack while on duty.

The officer, who wishes to remain anonymous, was assaulted almost a year ago when she attended a routine call with another officer.

“I could remember both of his hands coming up to either side of my throat and closing,” she said.

“I was screaming, ‘stop choking me’, and I was screaming into the police radio.”

After her PSNI colleagues managed to wrestle the attacker off her, the officer immediately returned to her duties and said she was “acting on shock”.

“It wasn’t until a member of the public pointed out that I had blood flowing down my face that I realised that I actually had been quite injured,” she said.

Admitting she still struggles mentally after the assault, the officer said: “The physical injuries healed very, very quickly. It was more the emotional trauma that developed after that.

“It was just a job, I don’t expect to go into work and get assaulted.”

The officer is sharing her story as police statistics this week revealed that assaults on officers are at a five-year high in Northern Ireland.

Since April 2022, there have been a total of 923 assaults with injury against PSNI officers.

Assaults against officers are so high that many have become accustomed to them.

“People see it as just part of the job when it shouldn’t be at all,” the officer said.

Following last year’s vicious attack, the young female officer considered leaving the police force.

“I just remember having a massive flood of embarrassment,” she continued. “Was that really something I wanted to put myself through ever having to face again?”

She decided against leaving the force and has returned after some time off to recover from the ordeal, but feels the growing number of assaults against officers is making it more difficult for them to do their job.

“[The reason] why I joined the job was to protect people,” she said. “I get a sense of achievement out of thinking I’ve helped people.

“Yet people are increasingly seeing it as normal that police get assaulted.”

The officer encouraged the public to look beyond PSNI uniforms and see the people wearing them — not just law enforcement.

“We are humans at the end of the day with families. We want to go home too,” she said.

The experience of this officer is not an isolated incident. Last weekend, six police officers were assaulted in Strabane — three of them female.

During a single week in January, 43 police officers were assaulted. One of those officers sustained a dislocated knee.

With six years of service, the response officer says he’s been assaulted around a dozen times in the last three years alone.

He believes there is a perception among some people that assaults on police are part of the job.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton is concerned by the increase in assaults against officers and feels the perception that assaults are part of an officers' job is a damaging one.

“Our ask that the work [officers] do on a daily basis to keep people safe, is not taken for granted and that assaults on officers should never be seen as acceptable,” he said.

Mr Singleton hopes the PSNI are providing officers with the support they need to recover from attacks against them.

“Our officers are not just numbers, they are people, they are human beings, and we want to make sure our welfare and wellbeing support reflects that,” he said.

He feels action needs to be taken to protect officers but wants to make clear he does not support the introduction of tasers for all officers.

“I know there is a debate around conducting energy devices and calls from our staff association for our staff to have those in addition to firearms and the protective equipment that they currently have,” explained Mr Singleton.

“Having carried out our own analysis, our existing data we don’t feel currently supports any mass roll out.”

Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, believes those who attack PSNI officers must receive harsher sentences in order to deter others.

“Attacks and assaults on our officers are increasing in frequency, and that is wholly unacceptable,” he stated.

“We know of too many cases where officers were hospitalised with horrendous injuries. Some have been forced to retire through ill health. Scores of officers are unable to work as they recover at home.

“We have to see deterrents that make assailants think twice of spitting, biting, kicking and head-butting officers. Tougher sentencing by the courts is urgently required.”