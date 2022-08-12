Female shop worker hospitalised after being punched in the face during Derry theft incident

A female staff member at a shop has required hospital treatment after being punched in the face during a Derry theft.

The incident happened at the shop in the Church Meadow area of the city on Thursday evening and involved four men.

The men are reported to have arrived at the shop together in a silver vehicle shortly after 9pm.

While leaving the shop after stealing a number of items, one of the men punched the staff member on the side of her face.

PSNI Sergeant Morrow said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and the males are described as being aged in their mid-20s, with one possibly in his 40s.

“The male who carried out the assault has blonde hair and was wearing a navy zipped top, shorts and socks with sandals.

“This was a despicable attack and the staff member was left incredibly shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for her.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw four males matching these descriptions, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2131 of 11/08/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”