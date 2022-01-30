Female shop workers ‘badly shaken’ following Banbridge robbery

Two female shop workers have been left “badly shaken” following a Banbridge shop robbery involving a man armed with a knife.

Police said the man entered the shop on Rathfriland Street in the town on Saturday evening shortly before 6.45pm.

He then took a sum of money from a till before making off on foot towards the Castlewellan Road.

The two shop staff were not hurt, however police said they had been left shaken by the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “He was described as being aged in his 20’s, approximately 6’ tall and was wearing dark blue jeans and a black hooded top with a white zip.

“Two female members of staff were left badly shaken following the incident but were not physically injured.

“Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who noticed a male matching this description or anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area at around the time of the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1638 29/01/22.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”