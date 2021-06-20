Female staff member threatened with knife during Limavady shop robbery

The staff member was left shaken after the incident

A female member of staff at a shop in Limavady has been left “shaken” after a man armed with a knife robbed the store on Saturday evening.

The man entered the premises on Anderson Avenue at around 10.20pm wearing blue disposable gloves and a disposable face mask.

He proceeded to climb over the shop counter and threaten a female staff member who was on duty. The woman was not injured but is reported to have been left badly shaken.

Police said a sum of cash and quantity of cigarettes and tobacco was handed over to the man, who left the shop and fled on foot.

They added the suspect was wearing navy jogging bottoms, Airway trainers, a green hooded top and was carrying a white plastic carrier bag.

A spokesperson for the PSNI added: “Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Limavady on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2346 19/06/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”