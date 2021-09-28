Female subjected to serious sexual assault in Coleraine

Police are investigation a report of a serious sexual assault on a female Coleraine at the weekend.

The incident took place in the Railway Road/Mill Street are around 11.30pm last Saturday.

Anyone who in the vicinity at the time, or may have witnessed the attack, to contact detectives via the non emergency number 101 quoting reference number 80 26/09/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org