Female taxi driver left ‘badly shaken’ after being threatened with knife during north Belfast robbery

The incident took place in the Shore Road area at the weekend.

A female taxi driver has been left badly shaken after being robbed at knifepoint in north Belfast during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the report of a robbery in the Shore Road area on Saturday August 5.

“It was reported that two men flagged down a taxi in the Clareglen/Ballysillan Park area of Belfast at around 3.30am on Saturday morning and asked to be taken to the Shore Road,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“When they arrived at their destination, in the Seamount area of the Shore Road, one of the men threatened the female taxi driver with a knife and demanded money.

“A sum of money was handed over and the two men the made off on foot. The taxi driver was not injured but was left badly shaken.

“One of the men was described as being aged in his 30’s, of slim build, with short fair hair, tanned skin, blue eyes and was wearing a blue coat with a capped hood. The other was described as also being aged in his 30’s, of heavy build with dark hair and facial hair and was wearing a black coat.

“An investigation is underway and anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1719 07/08/23.

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”