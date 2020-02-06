Fermanagh and Omagh Council 'co-operating' in child sex abuse probe

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is "co-operating" with detectives investigating claims of historical child sexual abuse in the county.

Some of the allegations relate to claims that children were sexually abused in public toilets in Enniskillen, once owned by the former Fermanagh District Council, by a network of men.

Council chair Siobhan Currie addressed a meeting of the council this week, over 10 months after claims of alleged child abuse in Fermanagh first emerged.

While outlining the legal position taken, which effectively banned all discussion of the subject in the chamber, the Sinn Fein councillor also clarified that co-operation with the PSNI is ongoing, safeguarding protocols are in place and funding is being provided to agencies supporting victims.

The issue was raised by independent councillor Donal O'Cofaigh, who sought advice on why it was impossible to discuss some criminal matters subject to live investigation, but not others, particularly the "pervasive and increasing number of incidences of allegations of child sex abuse in Fermanagh".

Ms Currie said members were at liberty to say what they wished outside the chamber, but cautioned on the possibility of putting prosecutions at risk, which could only be detrimental to victims.

She added: "The council has co-operated with the ongoing police enquiry. We have offered support to them in that enquiry. We continue to liaise with police on this matter at the most senior level."