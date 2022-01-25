Fermanagh and Omagh councillors’ frustration over lakeside lighting that wasn’t water resistant

Members of a Northern Ireland council say they have been left in the dark after it emerged previously-approved lakeside lighting was not water resistant.

Public safety concerns were raised at a meeting of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council environmental committee around the lack of lighting along the lakeside Broadmeadow pathway.

The director of environment and place, John News, explained the Broadmeadow and Castle Basin area was enhanced as part of the capital masterplan for the Enniskillen Castle area in 2015.

Lighting solutions were installed to Department for Infrastructure roads standards, and in compliance with environmental requirements.

However, the site is subject to total immersion flooding, resulting in damage to and failure of the previously installed lighting - which was not water-resistant.

Last October, the council commissioned specialists DMAC Consulting Engineers to investigate and recommend alternative lighting, that had to meet environmental challenges, including minimising the impact of artificial light on feeding bat flight, and to be flood-resilient, due to close proximity to the water’s edge.

Mr News indicated new lighting bollards as the most cost-effective and resilient option, at an estimated cost of £35,010, which will be met from within existing budgets.

A procurement exercise has commenced and it is hoped that work will be completed by March 31.

Sinn Fein councillor Thomas O’Reilly noted: “The original lighting was installed in 2015, which isn’t a long time ago. We subsequently commissioned specialist mechanical electrical consultants to investigate the matter.

“Not surprisingly, we have a problem with our lights being damaged and not working because they are underwater.”

He continued: “The consultants have recommended an alternative light fitting, meeting environmental challenges, including resilience to flood immersion.

“I’m looking for answers. Why was this not done in 2015 when we spent a lot of time and money? Surely we would have put in lighting that withstood flooding? That seems basic.

“Then we commission engineers to tell us we now need such lights!

“Logic just seems to be flying out the window, or has been submerged – I’m not sure which.

“I’d like some understanding as to why we’re throwing more money to engineers when we know the water would affect the lights.”

SDLP councillor Paul Blake agreed, telling members his constituents “have raised real public safety concerns”.

He continued: “Broadmeadow is an important Enniskillen amenity and many people use it, especially during the pandemic.

“Because of its close proximity to the lake edge, it’s even more dangerous without lighting.

“With the amount of money spent on this, we have learned an area can be fully submerged for a number of days, if not weeks, during the year.

“There was also a domino effect – if one light went, the rest followed.

“We need to ensure that doesn’t happen again. This needs to be rectified.”

Mr News told members the specialist consultant engineers have been brought in to ensure any solution will address these issues and doesn’t result in a repeat of the situation.

“Resilience issues are embedded in the specification, and it’s expected the proposed solution will result in reduced maintenance and running costs,” he concluded.