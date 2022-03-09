Fermanagh and Omagh District Council could rack up £45k bill over lakeside lighting that wasn’t water resistant

Losses caused by the failed system cannot be recouped as the original contractors have ceased trading.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council could face a £45,000 bill over a decision to install lakeside lighting that was not waterproof.

Losses caused by the failed system cannot be recouped as the original contractors have ceased trading.

Earlier this year, concerns were raised by members of the council around lighting along the Broadmeadow pathway after it emerged that the previously-installed system was not water-resistant.

The pathway and castle basin were enhanced as part of the capital master plan for the Enniskillen Castle area in 2015.

Despite lighting solutions being installed to Department for Infrastructure standards in compliance with environmental requirements, the site is subject to total immersion flooding, resulting in previously installed lighting being damaged.

Last year, specialists DMAC Consulting Engineers were commissioned to investigate and recommend an alternative lighting.

This had to meet environmental challenges, including minimising the impact of artificial light on feeding bat flight, and being flood-resilient, due to close proximity to the water edge.

Director of environment and place, John News, indicated new lighting bollards as the most cost-effective and resilient option, at an estimated capital cost of £35,010, which will be met from within existing budgets.

A procurement exercise has commenced and it is hoped work will be completed by March 31.

Mr News told members that specialist consultant engineers have been brought in to ensure any solution will address these issues and doesn’t result in a repeat of the situation.

“Resilience issues are embedded in the specification and it’s expected the proposed solution will result in reduced maintenance and running costs,” he said.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed the extent of the costs, and confirmed that as the original contractors have ceased trading, there is no opportunity to recoup.

The total cost spend on expert consultations around the lighting installation in 2015 for the Castle Basin project, and the provision of electrical services design fee was £5,760 (excluding VAT).

The total cost on non-scheduled repairs due to water issues/damage since installation, to date, was £6,876 - with the final bill for proposed repairs estimated to be approximately £38,000.

The total of the latest expert consultation to find a suitable solution is £1,750.50. It means that overall, the cost could be in excess of £45,000.

Finally, the council was asked for clarification if any funds could be recouped following the failure of the original recommended installation.

The reply was: “Both the original design company and the on-site contractor company have ceased trading.”

Previously, Sinn Fein councillor Thomas O’Reilly demanded answers, noting the original lighting was only installed in 2015, but issues arose and specialist mechanical electrical consultants were commissioned to investigate.

“Not surprisingly, we have a problem with our lights being damaged and not working because they are under water,” he said.

“The consultants have recommended an alternative light fitting that would meet environmental challenges, including resilience to flood immersion.

“Why was this not done in 2015, when we spent a lot of time and money, so surely we would have put in lighting that would withstand flooding? That seems basic. Then we commission engineers to tell us we now need such lights.

“Logic just seems to be flying out the window, or [to have] been submerged – I’m not sure which. I’d like to see some understanding as to why we’re throwing more money to engineers when we know the water would affect the lights.”

SDLP councillor Paul Blake agreed, adding: “We need to ensure that doesn’t happen again. This needs to be rectified.”