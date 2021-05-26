Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP group express ‘disgust’ at removal of Arlene Foster as leader

A local Democratic Unionist Party group has hit out at the removal of Arlene Foster as party leader, as they say it was “not done in our name”.

The criticism of the DUP from one of their constituency groups comes just days before incoming leader Edwin Poots is due to formally be ratified as the new leader.

Arlene Foster – who represents the Fermanagh and South Tyrone seat in the Assembly – announced her resignation as leader in April, after the majority of DUP representatives signed a letter of no-confidence in her leadership.

This week, Mrs Foster said she is yet to see the letter her colleagues signed adding “I’m beginning to wonder is there a letter at all”.

Mrs Foster is due to step down as DUP leader on 28 May and as first minister at the end of June.

Voicing their “disgust” at the way in which Arlene Foster was removed as leader of the DUP, the social media post from her local constituency said they would continue to “stand firm by her side”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP Association met this week to voice their disgust at the manner in which our Party Leader, First Minister and local MLA RT Hon Arlene Foster has been treated over recent weeks,” they wrote.

“Arlene has worked tirelessly over the years not just for Fermanagh and South Tyrone but right across Northern Ireland - helping all constituencies.

“Our Association is sending out a strong message to Arlene Foster. This was not done in our name.

“The Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP association have unanimously backed Arlene Foster to remain as our MLA, however we recognise this is a personal decision.

“We appreciate that Arlene has sacrificed so much personally over the years for public service, but this Association will stand firm by her side.”

The post by the group was subsequently shared on Facebook by the DUP MP for East Belfast, Gavin Robinson, on Wednesday evening.

The MP had publicly expressed his “full support” for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s campaign during the recent leadership contest.

The DUP has been contacted for comment.