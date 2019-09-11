Fermanagh arrest over Belfast PSNI car bomb bid

Police and army bomb disposal experts at Shandon Park Golf Club in June (David Young/PA)

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in Belleek, Co Fermanagh in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer earlier this year.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the man in relation to an investigation into a bomb being placed under a serving PSNI officer’s vehicle at Shandon Park Golf Club on June 1.

He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave for questioning.

The device, which did not detonate, was declared to be a “viable improvised explosive device”.

The murder bid at Shandon Park Golf Club happened a short distance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's headquarters.

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the attack.